 | Fri, Aug 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Love for students leads Stuckey down new path

Matt Stuckey has worked with youth in Iola for decades, including 15 years at SAFE Base and 21 years as a youth pastor. He's moving to Joplin to work in the admissions department of Kansas City University's new College of Dental Medicine.

By

News

August 12, 2022 - 2:09 PM

Matt Stuckey credits his many mentors from Iola in preparing him for a career change that's taking him to Joplin.

Matt Stuckey wants Iola folk to know it’s because of their love and mentorship that he’s able to make a career change that’s taking him to Joplin. 

Stuckey begins a job in the admissions department of Kansas City University’s new College of Dental Medicine at its Joplin campus at the end of the month.  

“It’s a culmination of everything I’ve been learning here,” he said of the transition. The program launches in the fall of 2023. Stuckey’s goal is to recruit 80 students for its first year with an eventual enrollment of 320 students for the four-year program. 

Related
July 19, 2022
June 28, 2022
May 26, 2022
March 31, 2010
Most Popular