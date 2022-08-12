Love for students leads Stuckey down new path

Matt Stuckey wants Iola folk to know it’s because of their love and mentorship that he’s able to make a career change that’s taking him to Joplin.

Stuckey begins a job in the admissions department of Kansas City University’s new College of Dental Medicine at its Joplin campus at the end of the month.

“It’s a culmination of everything I’ve been learning here,” he said of the transition. The program launches in the fall of 2023. Stuckey’s goal is to recruit 80 students for its first year with an eventual enrollment of 320 students for the four-year program.