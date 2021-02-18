Menu Search Log in

Love stories: Rachel and John Luke met in high school

News

February 18, 2021 - 7:52 AM

By Rachel Luke

My name is Rachel Luke. I met the love of my life, John Luke, when we were in high school. We have been together for 14 years and married for 12. We just celebrated our anniversary on Feb. 7. 

We got married when I was 17 and he was 18. We still love each other as much now as when we first met. We have four wonderful kids together. 

