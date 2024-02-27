 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Macron: Western troops in Ukraine possible

Putting Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not 'ruled out' in the future, French leader says.

News

February 27, 2024 - 3:04 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo by (Ludovic Marin/POOL/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that sending Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not “ruled out” in the future after the issue was debated at a gathering of European leaders in Paris, as Russia’s full-scale invasion grinds into a third year.

The French leader said that “we will do everything needed so Russia cannot win the war” after the meeting of over 20 European heads of state and government and other Western officials.

“There’s no consensus today to send in an official, endorsed manner troops on the ground. But in terms of dynamics, nothing can be ruled out,” Macron said in a news conference at the Elysee presidential palace.

