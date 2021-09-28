 | Wed, Sep 29, 2021
Making a bold move: Iola High School starts to move into new science building

Students and staff began moving into the new science and technology building Monday. An open house is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

September 28, 2021 - 9:36 AM

Kaster Trabuc, right, steers a dolly as Travis Wanker, center, looks on and Kadin Smith, left, carries a box full of classroom supplies. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Students and staff began moving into their new science and technology building, with the first day of classes scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4. The building will offer science, engineering, family and consumer education classes and more for both high school and middle school students. It also will include a cafeteria with commons area, and will serve as a storm shelter for all high school and middle school students and staff.

A science classroom in the new facility.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Aaron Ortega, left, and Jose Castillo, both of HTI Painting of Wichita, apply the finishing touches to a classroom.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
J.J. Engelhardt, an Iola High sophomore, takes a break with FACS teacher Breanna Floyd. Floyd, in her seventh year with the district, is thrilled to begin teaching in the new building.Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Juniors Drake Matthew left, and Kyler Mittlemeier help with the move as paraeducator Greg Kelly supervises. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
