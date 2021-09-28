Making a bold move: Iola High School starts to move into new science building

Kaster Trabuc, right, steers a dolly as Travis Wanker, center, looks on and Kadin Smith, left, carries a box full of classroom supplies. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
Students and staff began moving into their new science and technology building, with the first day of classes scheduled for Monday, Oct. 4. The building will offer science, engineering, family and consumer education classes and more for both high school and middle school students. It also will include a cafeteria with commons area, and will serve as a storm shelter for all high school and middle school students and staff.