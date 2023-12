Iola Middle and High School bands performed a winter concert filled with holiday tunes on Monday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The middle and high school orchestras will wrap up a series of winter concerts at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowlus.

The middle school’s intermediate and advanced bands perform “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

