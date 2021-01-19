Man arrested in burglary of Mildred Store

Randall Kuns Courtesy photo

A 29-year-old Mildred man was arrested by an Allen County deputy Sunday afternoon following an investigation into the burglary of the Mildred Store.

Upon opening Friday morning, owner Regena Lance found the back door of the store had been forced upon and a barred interior door (of the original 1915 store structure) damaged and forced open as well.

Deli items including 9 pounds of ham, 5 pounds of turkey, 5 pounds of habanero jack cheese, along with other meats and cheese were taken.