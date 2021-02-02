Menu Search Log in

Man hits 2 deer with new car, then he hits $2M in lottery

An unlucky start to a North Carolina man's day turned upside down when he discovered he won a $2 million lottery prize hours after hitting two deer with his new car.

February 2, 2021 - 4:21 PM

LELAND, N.C. (AP) — An unlucky start to a North Carolina man’s day turned upside down when he discovered he won a $2 million lottery prize hours after hitting two deer with his new car.


Anthony Dowe, of Leland, had an accident on his way to work, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a statement Tuesday. It ruined his day, so he went back home, got into bed and went to sleep.


“Then I woke up and checked my tickets. I checked the fourth ticket and I saw the ‘4’ and then the next number and the next number and the next number,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Wow!’ It was just crazy.”

