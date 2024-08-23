Man wanted in killing arrested in Topeka

WICHITA — A 64-year-old man who cut his ankle monitor and didn’t show up for his sentencing in an August 2023 killing at a Wichita motel has been arrested in Topeka, according to Wichita police.

Kevin Lynn Harris was arrested Thursday night, police said Friday. He was booked into Shawnee County Jail, but will be transferred back to Sedgwick County.

Harris was supposed to be sentenced on Aug. 14 in the killing of 50-year-old Jose Lumbreras Sr. at Auto Motel, 1230 N. Broadway. He pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter.

After the killing, Harris fled to his hometown of Lawrence, where he was arrested, police said.

He has previous convictions in the 1990s and 2000s in Montgomery and Reno counties for unlawful possession of a firearm, robbery, criminal damage to property and trafficking contraband, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

A woman was also arrested in the killing but has not been charged.