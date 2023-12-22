Marching on: City band director plays in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a spectacle enjoyed by millions every year, but for Jenna Morris, a local musician and music educator, it became a dream come true as she recently took part in the parade with the Band Directors Marching Band.

Morris, a music teacher for the Southern Coffey County school district in Le Roy, had the opportunity of a lifetime to join the group of band directors and music educators from across North America. The band, organized by Saluting America’s Band Directors, paraded through the streets of New York City with an impressive 400 members during the annual parade.

Jenna Morris, far right, plays her sousaphone in the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Courtesy photo

Morris shared, “I applied through Saluting America’s Band Directors, submitting a resume and answering questions on my philosophy of musical education and experiences. It’s an incredible opportunity, and I was grateful to be a part of it.” With more than 900 applicants, Morris was one of the talented 400 selected.