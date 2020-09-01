Marijuana, discrimination on House’s agenda

WASHINGTON — House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer laid out the chamber’s agenda for September, including marijuana legislation and anti-discrimination bills, but in a letter to colleagues Monday he acknowledged that there is no appropriations deal in sight as the end of the fiscal year approaches.
Committees will take the lead the week of Sept. 8, with floor action expected to resume the following week.
The House will vote on three bills focused on discrimination protections in workplaces and education, including a bill that would outline workplace protections and accommodations for workers whose ability to perform a job is limited by pregnancy, childbirth or a related medical condition. It cleared the Education and Labor Committee with bipartisan, but not unanimous support. The other measures are focused on diversity and equity in schools.
