Pastor Steve Traw delivered the Memorial Day address at Highland Cemetery in Iola on Monday. The American Legion Honor Guard from Moran delivered a 21-gun salute at the Iola cemetery and others, including LaHarpe.

The American Legion Honor Guard from Moran delivers a 21-gun salute. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Pastor Steve Traw delivers the Memorial Day address at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register