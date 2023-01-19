Marmaton Valley district targets learning gaps

Over the past week, area superintendents shared a look at where their districts are headed in the year ahead. This is the final installment with a look at Marmaton Valley. It includes academic programs, plans to expand preschool and day care, building maintenance and the impact of potential legislation at the state level.
MORAN — The beauty of a small school is being able to give more individualized attention to students.
The beauty of academic data is being able to see where a student needs help.
Marmaton Valley schools are able to use both of those things to identify each student’s individual needs and give them new tools for success, Superintendent Kim Ensminger said.
“We’re making great strides academically,” she said. “Obviously, COVID had an impact on that so we’ve implemented several programs and initiatives to identify the gaps a student has and address that.”
Not only has it helped students who are struggling with learning loss because of the COVID pandemic, it also helps find students who excel in certain areas.
For example, the MAPS testing program found a handful of fourth-graders who are ready for pre-algebra. Now, those students receive special instruction time for advanced math concepts.
“We’re learning about our culture of learning and we’re letting the data guide the needs of students and where they need to be,” she said.
Another initiative is focused on the science of reading. The district soon will adopt “Really Great Reading,” a research-based and interactive curriculum to prevent and remediate a student’s weaknesses in reading. On Wednesday, elementary teachers traveled to Chanute to research how that program works.
“We knew there were problems with reading comprehension, and comprehension affects everything,” Ensminger said.
The district is also looking at ways to help students who struggle with math. The board hired a “math interventionist” at the middle school level. Students who need help with a math concept work with her until they master it. Then, they can return to their grade-level work.
“We’re seeing huge impacts already,” Ensminger said of the math and reading programs.
Tests in December showed a 31% increase in scores taken at the beginning of the year.
“It’s significant, so we’re going to continue as long as the data tells us to do so.”
AND IN an example of the classic “when life gives you lemons…” story, the district decided to hire a second agriculture teacher after struggling to replace an industrial arts teacher.
The majority of high school students are enrolled in some type of ag class, though those programs may not be exactly what you might think.
Students are taking classes in ag communication to help with public speaking skills and earning speech credits. They’re being introduced to computer aided design. They’re working in the greenhouse and learning about plants and aquaponics.
Many students are learning life skills in a new class called “ag structures,” where they learn about electricity, plumbing, how to build trusses and pour concrete.
“They know someday they will have a home and they want to know how to fix things without having to hire someone,” Ensminger said. “Those skills are beneficial to everyone.”
More traditional ag classes such as animal science and welding remain quite popular, too.
ALSO at the high school level, Principal Brian Campbell and National Honor Society students organize special tutoring events. They offer “Save Your Grade” nights to work through problem areas. They also have a Tutor Cafe in the morning that is growing in popularity.
Students also continue to attend Career and Technical Education programs at the Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe, such as welding, automotive technology, building trades, wind energy technology and health-related programs. High school staff work to accommodate their schedules, and it’s not unusual for a student to travel to LaHarpe for welding in the morning, return to Moran for lunch and American Government class, then head back to the RRTC for automotive tech.
The district also is looking to expand those options, perhaps sending students to programs in Garnett or Chanute for programs such as aerospace engineering or culinary classes.
Preschool/daycare
The district has big plans when it comes to early childhood education.
The current preschool program for 4-year-olds has been so successful, Marmaton Valley hopes to include 3-year-olds starting next fall.
Currently, 17 4-year-olds attend morning or afternoon sessions.
It’s likely the district would set up programs for each age group, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
And if that works out the way Ensminger hopes, the next step is to offer a day care program. It’s too soon to know what that may look like, and depending on the size of the program, it may need to be located off campus.
But it could benefit teachers who currently have to travel to places such as Iola or Uniontown for day care. It also would help parents who can’t send their children to preschool because the district’s program is just a half-day.
The community doesn’t have a lot of day care providers, and some of the most popular providers are nearing retirement.
Potentially, the program also could utilize high school students who plan a career in early childhood education.
“We’re still in the infancy stages of that, but day care is a real struggle in our community,” Ensminger said. “We want to make it happen, but we’re probably two years out on that. We’re just exploring and trying to gather all of the information so we can make a wise decision. It’s like they say: Measure twice and cut once. We want to make sure it’s the right plan.”
Building maintenance
Unlike the county’s other two districts, both of which passed bond issues for school facilities in recent years, the Marmaton Valley district doesn’t have any immediate plans for a school bond vote.
That doesn’t mean it lacks a need, Ensminger said.
The facilities are in good shape for their age, but certainly have some issues. Currently, the district is planning a multi-phase approach for improvements such as windows, HVAC and tuck-pointing.
So far, they’ve been using grants and a pay-as-you-go approach with the capital outlay fund, but Ensminger is concerned the costs could stress the district’s budget in the future.
The district recently added a new playground west of the elementary school and students have enjoyed that.
This summer, they’ll install windows at the high school thanks to a grant.
Also this year, they’ll work on sealing the brick at the elementary school and old gym. Similar work was done last year at the high school.
Though there are currently no plans for a bond issue, Ensminger has a “wish list” for things that might be considered in the future. It would include repaving the parking lot and tennis court areas, renovations of restrooms and science rooms, and a tornado-rated storm shelter.
“There’s definitely a need for a bond to get multiple things addressed, but we’re going to try to avoid that as much as we can,” Ensminger said. “We do the best we can with the funds available, and we do a good job.”
Legislative issues
Just like other area superintendents, Ensminger is concerned about legislative proposals to require districts to implement a “parental bill of rights” that lawmakers say will give parents more control over education, such as the ability to scrutinize classroom materials.
Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed such a bill last spring, but the November election added more conservative GOP members who could reintroduce the bill with a veto-proof margin.
Many educators say such a bill is unnecessary, as they already have an open-door policy when it comes to allowing parents to review materials or ask questions. They are concerned education is becoming more politicized.
“We shouldn’t politicize the life of a child,” Ensminger said. “The pendulum is always swinging, and hopefully it will come back to center.”
If parents want to see what’s happening inside their schools, they are welcome to visit, Ensminger said. She believes they would be surprised and impressed.
For example, education has changed to emphasize small-group teaching. Again, it comes back to taking a more individualized approach to meet a student’s needs.
“When you’re looking at a group of six instead of 20, you can identify what they know and don’t know much more easily. And if a student is quiet and not causing a problem, sometimes they can be overlooked in a large group. This is an opportunity to draw them in and get to know those students a little better,” she said.
ENSMINGER also shared concerns about a state education proposal that could shift at-risk funding to special education. The district doesn’t have a lot of at-risk funding, but it would definitely make an impact, she said.
“I’d like to see the legislature fully fund special education as it is intended,” she said. “That would be very beneficial to school districts.”
She’s also critical of a plan that would allow taxpayer dollars to fund vouchers for private schools.
Some small, rural areas such as Allen County don’t have private schools “but it could impact us if funds leave the public sector to go toward the private sector,” she said.
“We have quality schools in Allen County, so why penalize us?”
SOME of the proposals being considered by lawmakers could exacerbate a teacher shortage, Ensminger fears.
The “parental bill of rights” proposal, in particular, might make some teachers reluctant to enter an environment where they fear their work in the classroom could be used as a political weapon.
“Obviously, this could make people think twice about going into education,” she said. “It’s an added burden for the kind of pay we can offer.”
While many districts across the state and nation struggle to attract and retain teachers, Marmaton Valley schools have veteran staff members. All teaching positions are already filled for next year.
Support staff such as paraprofessionals and substitutes, especially, are always in need, though.
Substitutes are difficult to find. Other teachers and even administrators often have to make adjustments to cover classes during an absence.
She also has concerns about finding enough bus drivers. Driver shortages can sometimes mean consolidating routes, but it doesn’t happen often. Ensminger said federal regulations and an aging bus driver workforce could lead to problems in the future.
Final thoughts
USD 256’s enrollment made a surprising jump this year, increasing by 20 students for a total of 272. That follows years of steady declines in enrollment that had leveled out over the past couple of years.
“I hope it’s a trend but we’ll deal with what comes our way,” Ensminger said.
She also noted the school board has a vacancy, and four applicants will be interviewed for the position. It’s good to have such interest and support from the community, she noted.
“A lot has been happening at Marmaton Valley. I think the people of our district should be very proud.”
