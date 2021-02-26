Menu Search Log in

Marmaton Valley FFA keeps busy this year in spite of pandemic’s challenges

Marmaton Valley seniors organized a virtual Greenhand conference and other activities during the pandemic.

By

News

February 26, 2021 - 1:42 PM

Marmaton Valley High School FFA members, from left, Haylee Meiwes, Mykayla Ard, Quincy Adams and Kailtynn Morgan prepare sausage patties this week for a thank-you breakfast for USD 256 teachers and staffers as part of National FFA Week. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MORAN — Haylee Meiwes eagerly anticipated a busy year with FFA.

On top of the myriad projects and competition she enters annually through FFA, Meiwes was tapped last March as district vice president, which works in league with several other schools across southeast Kansas.

Meetings, career development events and opportunities to work with students from other chapters were certain to fill her schedule.

Related
June 2, 2020
May 20, 2019
May 14, 2019
February 22, 2018
Trending