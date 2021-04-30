Mars helicopter gets extra time to scout

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve.

Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, NASA is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance.

Officials announced the flight extension Friday, following three successful flights over the past month for the $85 million tech demo. Ingenuity was attempting its fourth flight Friday afternoon; Thursday’s effort failed because of a known software error.