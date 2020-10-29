Marshall, LaTurner campaigns pass through Iola

A crowd of about a dozen Republican supporters greeted Rep. Roger Marshall and Jake LaTurner outside Pete’s Jump Start in Iola Wednesday morning. The event was organized by the Marshall campaign and marked one stop of many as the two politicians rush to make the most of the campaign’s final days.

Marshall, who currently represents Kansas’s 1st district in the U.S. Congress, is running for an open Senate seat vacated by the retiring Pat Roberts. He is locked in a tight race with Kansas State Sen. Barbara Bollier.

LaTurner, who has served as state treasurer since 2017, is running for Kansas’s 2nd Congressional District. He defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins in the Republican primary and now faces Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla in the general election.