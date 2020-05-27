Marshall wants ‘Doc’ on ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Republican running for the U.S. Senate wants to be listed as Roger “Doc” Marshall on the ballot. The secretary of state’s office has denied his request, and a state board will decide whether “Doc” is an nifty nickname or a prohibited professional title.

Marshall, a two-term congressman representing western and central Kansas, is running in a crowded GOP primary field. He’s also an obstetrician who’s treated coronavirus pandemic patients.

Staffers frequently refer to him as “Doc,” as do relatives and friends. His campaign argues it’s a nickname.