Mask rules helped counties slow the march of coronavirus, new CDC report suggests

In Kansas counties that adopted mask rules last summer, the spread of COVID-19 slowed, new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

The study by federal and state epidemiologists suggests that if more counties follow suit, it could help stem a disastrous groundswell that has hospitals in Kansas and across the Midwest reeling.

The release of the new CDC publication comes just two days after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made her second attempt to get Kansans across the state to mask up. Most counties overrode her first statewide mask order, and they could do the same to this one.