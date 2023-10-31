 | Tue, Oct 31, 2023
Masterson lauded as Hornet alum

Retired Allen Community College President John Masterson received a Distinguished Alumnus award from Emporia State University over the weekend. It is the highest honor bestowed to alumni.

October 31, 2023 - 3:27 PM

Emporia alumni John Masterson, left, and Josiah D’Albini at Saturday’s awards ceremony. Masterson, former president of Allen Community College, was nominated by D’Albini for a Distinguished Alumnus award from the university. Courtesy photo

EMPORIA — Iola’s John Masterson received a Distinguished Alumnus award from Emporia State University on Saturday in an awards ceremony that was part of the university’s homecoming celebrations. The award is the highest honor bestowed to alumni. Masterson, whose career at Allen Community College spanned four decades and 30 as president, was one of six alumni recognized.

Josiah D’Albini, director of student life at Allen, nominated Masterson for the award. “For many years, John has been revered among his colleagues at Kansas community colleges for his experience and wisdom,” wrote D’Albini in his nominating letter. 

He said that Masterson was a president who truly knew his students. “John could be seen stopping students in the hallway asking or congratulating them on how their game, concert or performance went,” D’Albini wrote. “John has been…supporting the students in the stands and concert and theater seats, even sometimes in the weight room.”

