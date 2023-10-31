Masterson lauded as Hornet alum

EMPORIA — Iola’s John Masterson received a Distinguished Alumnus award from Emporia State University on Saturday in an awards ceremony that was part of the university’s homecoming celebrations. The award is the highest honor bestowed to alumni. Masterson, whose career at Allen Community College spanned four decades and 30 as president, was one of six alumni recognized.

Josiah D’Albini, director of student life at Allen, nominated Masterson for the award. “For many years, John has been revered among his colleagues at Kansas community colleges for his experience and wisdom,” wrote D’Albini in his nominating letter.

He said that Masterson was a president who truly knew his students. “John could be seen stopping students in the hallway asking or congratulating them on how their game, concert or performance went,” D’Albini wrote. “John has been…supporting the students in the stands and concert and theater seats, even sometimes in the weight room.”