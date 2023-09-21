 | Thu, Sep 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

McCarthy defeated again as shutdown looms

By

News

September 21, 2023 - 2:21 PM

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday, Jan. 3. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emerged with a spending cut plan to prevent a federal government shutdown by appeasing his hard-right flank, only to see it quickly collapse Thursday in a crushing defeat.

His latest attempt to move ahead with a traditionally popular defense funding bill was shattered by a core group of Republican colleagues who refused to vote for the endangered speaker’s plans.

A test vote to advance the bill failed, 212-216, as a handful of Republicans joined with Democrats to stop it.

Related
December 29, 2020
July 31, 2019
January 3, 2019
January 2, 2019
Most Popular