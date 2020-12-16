Menu Search Log in

McConnell finally recognizes Biden as president-elect

Senate Majority Leader recognizes election result after electoral college officially confirms Joe Biden as the next president.

December 16, 2020 - 9:29 AM

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks from his office on Capitol Hill in Washington on December 11, 2020. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized Joe Biden as the winner of the U.S. election the day after the Electoral College confirmed his victory — a pivotal moment that further cements President Donald Trump’s defeat.

“The Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

McConnell also discouraged Republican senators during a conference call from joining any move to object to the Electoral College outcome when Congress convenes Jan. 6 to formally count the results.

