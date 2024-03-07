Medicaid expansion at center of rally

TOPEKA — About 200 Kansans crowded into the second floor of the Statehouse and around the third floor rotunda Wednesday, giving standing ovations as speakers urged lawmakers to hear a Medicaid expansion proposal for the first time in years.

Gov. Laura Kelly, unwilling to let a Medicaid expansion proposal die without a hearing for the fourth year in a row, was one of the speakers whipping up support.

“There are no more valid excuses for not expanding Medicaid,” Kelly said to a cheering crowd. “… Expanding Medicaid is the smartest, sanest way to keep Kansas moving forward.”