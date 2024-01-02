Mildred area to get new storm siren

Thanks to a concerned citizen in Mildred, a storm siren was recently found to no longer be working in the small community. Allen County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Trego noted to county commissioners Tuesday morning that a new siren would cost $23,000 from the county’s vendor, Blue Valley Public Safety.

Commissioner Jerry Daniels asked about the siren testing process and whether someone who works in Emergency Management drives by when the test is occurring to ensure they are in working order.

“That is something worth looking into,” said Trego. Daniels recommended not doing it for every test, but possibly doing it quarterly.