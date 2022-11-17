Mildred in spotlight

MILDRED — The Mildred Store was host Saturday to the crew of “The Last Butterflies,” an apocalyptic film featuring actor Cooper Andrews, best known for his role as Jerry in the TV series “The Walking Dead.”

Regena Lance, owner of the Mildred Store, and her granddaughter River Gable, pose for a photo with Adam Boyer, left, who played Bobby Dean on the TV series “Ozark,” and Cooper Andrews. Courtesy photo

Dozens of local residents were extras for the movie, which documents a family fighting for survival after a series of environmental catastrophes.

The independent film will be directed by Patrick Rea and produced by Sue Vicory, a two-time Emmy nominee. Shooting began earlier this month in Mound City. No release date has been announced.