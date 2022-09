MILDRED — An assortment of craft vendors will descend upon Mildred Saturday for a fall festival celebration.

As of Thursday, 13 vendors had signed up to offer their wares, event organizer Regena Lance noted. “And we’re hoping for more,” she said.

They’ll set up shop at 10 a.m. both inside and outside the Mildred Store to offer everything from Tupperware and custom T-shirts to epoxy cups and stone jewelry.