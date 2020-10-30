Miss Chelsea’s students keep dancing

The COVID-19 pandemic caught Chelsea Lea and her dancers by surprise.
The studio, Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy, shut down for a short period of time at the beginning of the pandemic.
But now, classes are back both at the studio and remotely.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives