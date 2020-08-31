Menu Search Log in

Missouri sets grim COVID record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri reported its largest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day Saturday, with 32 counted in a 24-hour period, according to the state public health agency.

During the same 24-hour period Saturday, the state reported 1,198 new infections.

The latest figures brought the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to 1,496. The total number of cases was 82,190, with a seven-day positivity rate of 12.2%.

