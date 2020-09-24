Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, Teresa, tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, cancelling all official state business and campaigning.

Teresa Parson first tested for the virus on Wednesday after showing minor symptoms and learned of the positive result, according to a press release. Parson was then tested and learned that he was positive later in the day.

“At this time, the governor feels healthy and is displaying no symptoms, and the first lady has mild symptoms,” the announcement said.