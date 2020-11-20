Mobile home burns in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT — A mobile home was destroyed by fire, and the occupant taken to the hospital Thursday evening.
Humboldt Fire Chief Sean McReyolds said the house at 502 Bridge St. was fully engulfed when the call came in at 8:16.
The volunteer firefighters were at the scene within four minutes, and had the fire under control 13 minutes later.
