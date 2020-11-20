Menu Search Log in

Mobile home burns in Humboldt

Humboldt Fire Chief Sean McReyolds said the house at 502 Bridge St. was fully engulfed when the call came in at 8:16.

HUMBOLDT — A mobile home was destroyed by fire, and the occupant taken to the hospital Thursday evening.

The volunteer firefighters were at the scene within four minutes, and had the fire under control 13 minutes later.

