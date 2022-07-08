 | Fri, Jul 08, 2022
Mold removal

A local business owner talks about the process for cleaning mold from his building's exterior.

July 8, 2022 - 2:59 PM

Aaron Judy of H2 Painting, Fort Scott, uses a power washer to spray a disinfectant and cleaning solution on the outside of Gary McIntosh’s MDR Insurance building in the 200 block of South Street Friday morning. Courtesy photo

Crews with H2 Painting of Fort Scott sprayed a disinfectant and cleaning solution on the outside of Gary McIntosh’s MDR Insurance building in the 200 block of South Street Friday morning.

Before.
After.
The cleaning is necessary to eradicate several years of mold and dirt buildup on the building’s exterior, McIntosh explained, so the building can be repainted soon.

McIntosh noted a similar cleaning was necessary at a church in Mildred, which put him in touch with H2, which specializes in mold remediation in addition to painting.

