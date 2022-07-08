Mold removal

Crews with H2 Painting of Fort Scott sprayed a disinfectant and cleaning solution on the outside of Gary McIntosh’s MDR Insurance building in the 200 block of South Street Friday morning.

Before. After. 2 photos

The cleaning is necessary to eradicate several years of mold and dirt buildup on the building’s exterior, McIntosh explained, so the building can be repainted soon.

McIntosh noted a similar cleaning was necessary at a church in Mildred, which put him in touch with H2, which specializes in mold remediation in addition to painting.