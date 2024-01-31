 | Wed, Jan 31, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Monarch breaks ground on solar

Monarch Cement Company and Evergy have announced a solar project. The goal is to change the cement industry's approach to renewable energy as a model for others. The 105-acre project will be east of Humboldt.

By

News

January 31, 2024 - 3:18 PM

Work to clear and prepare the location of the solar project has already begun. Next, silt fencing will be placed along the property to help with drainage. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — In a major move towards sustainable energy practices, Monarch Cement Company and Evergy Energy Solutions have announced a groundbreaking partnership for a solar project in Humboldt. The project aims to change the cement industry’s approach to renewable energy and set a model for others to follow.

Kent WebberCourtesy photo

According to a joint press release, the solar project, boasting a capacity of 20 megawatts of electricity, is expected to significantly offset Monarch’s energy consumption while simultaneously reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The 105-acre project will be erected on Monarch’s property at 1311 Florida Rd. due east of Humboldt and will pair state-of-the-art solar panels with cutting-edge energy management technology.

 “The board of directors and management of Monarch Cement Company are extremely excited about this win-win venture where we are making a giant movement toward achieving our 2050 carbon neutrality goals, being socially responsible, and providing a more than significant return on investment to our shareholders,” said Kent Webber, Monarch president. 

Related
February 28, 2022
January 6, 2022
December 20, 2019
May 17, 2019
Most Popular