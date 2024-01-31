Monarch breaks ground on solar

HUMBOLDT — In a major move towards sustainable energy practices, Monarch Cement Company and Evergy Energy Solutions have announced a groundbreaking partnership for a solar project in Humboldt. The project aims to change the cement industry’s approach to renewable energy and set a model for others to follow.

Kent Webber Courtesy photo

According to a joint press release, the solar project, boasting a capacity of 20 megawatts of electricity, is expected to significantly offset Monarch’s energy consumption while simultaneously reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The 105-acre project will be erected on Monarch’s property at 1311 Florida Rd. due east of Humboldt and will pair state-of-the-art solar panels with cutting-edge energy management technology.

“The board of directors and management of Monarch Cement Company are extremely excited about this win-win venture where we are making a giant movement toward achieving our 2050 carbon neutrality goals, being socially responsible, and providing a more than significant return on investment to our shareholders,” said Kent Webber, Monarch president.