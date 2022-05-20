 | Fri, May 20, 2022
Monarch machinations on display

Iola Rotary Club members took a tour of Monarch Cement in Humboldt.

May 20, 2022 - 4:38 PM

Monarch operations supervisor Dennis Osborn shows Monarch’s roller mill area. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

A dozen Iola Rotarians were at Humboldt’s Monarch Cement Thursday for an up-close tour of the plant’s operations. During the tour, Monarch operations supervisor Dennis Osborn shows Monarch’s roller mill area. The group also visited the control center, where they’re shown how the different ingredients of cement, such as as limestone, bauxite, clinker and other materials are combined. 

A tour group visits the control center at Monarch Cement, where they’re shown how the different ingredients of cement, such as as limestone, bauxite, clinker and other materials are combined. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
