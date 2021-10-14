 | Thu, Oct 14, 2021
Monday is last chance to share ideas for survey

Atlas Community Studios, which is working on a strategic development plan with Thrive Allen County, will have a public meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at the North Community Building.

A group that has been asking local residents how to create a better Allen County will offer a “last chance” to share ideas next week.

Atlas Community Studios, a small company based in Des Moines, has been working with Thrive Allen County for much of the past year. 

They’ll have a public meeting from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at the North Community Building. Everyone is welcome to come and share ideas on how to improve economic development, discuss housing needs and consider how to reinvest in existing buildings. 

