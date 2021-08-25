MoPac trail work on tap

Work will begin soon to extend the MoPac Trail to the new Iola Elementary School site on the east edge of town.

Iola City Council members formally accepted Monday a $142,449 Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks grant to extend the trail, which currently runs parallel to Benton Street from the Prairie Spirit Trail to the west to the tennis courts.

Assistant Iola City Administrator Corey Schinstock said other hurdles already have been cleared, with the condemnation and demolition of a house along First Street. Other stretches already are on city property or city rights-of-way, Schinstock said.