Moran ambulance station christened

The new ambulance station at Moran celebrated its grand opening Tuesday, along with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by Allen County commissioners.

“It’s a big deal for us,” said commissioner Bill King, in reference to the facility. “Taking care of the community. That’s what this is all about.”

He then thanked a long list of people responsible for helping to make the new station a reality, including Mike and Jamie Stodgell who donated land for the project.