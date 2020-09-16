Moran ambulance station christened

The new ambulance station at Moran celebrated its grand opening Tuesday, along with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by Allen County commissioners.
“It’s a big deal for us,” said commissioner Bill King, in reference to the facility. “Taking care of the community. That’s what this is all about.”
He then thanked a long list of people responsible for helping to make the new station a reality, including Mike and Jamie Stodgell who donated land for the project.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives