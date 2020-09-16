Menu Search Log in

Moran ambulance station christened

Commissioners arrange ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate those who helped make new station a reality.

By

News

September 16, 2020 - 10:11 AM

Mike and Jamie Stodgell, who donated land for the Moran ambulance station, cut the ribbon at the facility’s grand opening ceremony. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

The new ambulance station at Moran celebrated its grand opening Tuesday, along with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by Allen County commissioners.

“It’s a big deal for us,” said commissioner Bill King, in reference to the facility. “Taking care of the community. That’s what this is all about.”

He then thanked a long list of people responsible for helping to make the new station a reality, including Mike and Jamie Stodgell who donated land for the project.

