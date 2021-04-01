Moran bank will close

MORAN — Moran’s Emprise Bank branch, which has been mostly closed to the public since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, will close its doors for good June 25.

For now, the bank remains open by appointment only in the mornings, explained Kristin Wright, manager of Emprise’s Humboldt branch.

Unlike other Emprise locations in Allen County, the Moran bank does not have a drive-thru lane. So when lobbies were closed to the public at the height of the pandemic, it essentially shut down the Moran branch, Wright noted.