MORAN – One of Moran’s strengths is its city employees, Joe Stotler contends.

But with longtime workers Mike Stodgell and Craig Miller nearing retirement age, it’s incumbent on the Moran City Council to choose wisely when it comes time to hiring their replacements.

That’s why Stotler, a lifelong Moran resident, is throwing his hat into the political ring for the first time. He is one of five candidates seeking two City Council seats.