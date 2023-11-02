Moran candidate Lee Roberts engaged in city activities

MORAN — The way Lee Roberts sees it, he attends enough Moran City Council meetings on his own. He might as well do it as a voting member.

Roberts is one of five candidates seeking two Council seats to be decided in Tuesday’s general election. Others on the ballot are Rachel Blevins, Darcy Burton, incumbent Jim Mueller and Joe Stotler.

“Some people asked me if I wanted to run. I knew there were a couple of seats open, and I’d figured I’d give it a shot,” said Roberts, who has not run for elected office before now.