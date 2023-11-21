Moran’s Hope Chapel welcomes new pastor

MORAN — “I can’t wait to see what the Lord has in store for southeast Kansas,” exclaimed Pastor Marsha Sue Mitchell. “I really believe there is something special fixin’ to happen in this area.”

Marsha Sue Mitchell

Mitchell’s endearing Southern accent is an obvious giveaway she is new to the region. She began as interim pastor for Hope Chapel Assembly of God Church in Moran in March. In August, she was voted in as the church’s permanent pastor.

A graduate of New Creation Bible Training Center, in El Dorado, Ark., she is licensed and ordained through Full Gospel Evangelistic Association (FGEA) of Tulsa, Okla.