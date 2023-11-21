 | Tue, Nov 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Moran’s Hope Chapel welcomes new pastor

Marsha Sue Mitchell is the new pastor at Hope Chapel Assembly of God Church in Moran. She's from Arkansas and has 15 years of experience as a pastor.

By

News

November 21, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Hope Chapel Assembly of God Church, Moran Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

MORAN — “I can’t wait to see what the Lord has in store for southeast Kansas,” exclaimed Pastor Marsha Sue Mitchell. “I really believe there is something special fixin’ to happen in this area.”

Marsha Sue Mitchell

Mitchell’s endearing Southern accent is an obvious giveaway she is new to the region. She began as interim pastor for Hope Chapel Assembly of God Church in Moran in March. In August, she was voted in as the church’s permanent pastor. 

A graduate of New Creation Bible Training Center, in El Dorado, Ark., she is licensed and ordained through Full Gospel Evangelistic Association (FGEA) of Tulsa, Okla.

Related
September 15, 2022
June 19, 2018
June 28, 2016
August 12, 2014
Most Popular