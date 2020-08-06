Menu Search Log in

More ballots arrive, more votes pad Symes’s lead

More ballots could arrive later this week, as they needed to be postmarked by Tuesday. County commissioner Bruce Symes leads challenger John Brocker by 9 votes with 49 provisional ballots left to be counted.

August 6, 2020 - 10:23 AM

Twenty-three more ballots were added to the mix of the primary election.

Allen County Clerk Sherrie Riebel said the 23 ballots that came in Wednesday were postmarked by Tuesday, as mandated by state law to be counted.

The additional votes allowed Bruce Symes to extend his slim lead over challenger John Brocker, albeit slightly, in their Allen County Commission race.

