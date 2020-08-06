More ballots arrive, more votes pad Symes’s lead

Twenty-three more ballots were added to the mix of the primary election.
Allen County Clerk Sherrie Riebel said the 23 ballots that came in Wednesday were postmarked by Tuesday, as mandated by state law to be counted.
The additional votes allowed Bruce Symes to extend his slim lead over challenger John Brocker, albeit slightly, in their Allen County Commission race.
