More file for city, school board seats

Five candidates are seeking a seat on the USD 257 board, though none have filed for a vacated seat that's up for election. The deadline to file is noon Thursday.

May 31, 2023 - 2:24 PM

Some more names have been added for your consideration when voters head to the polls to decide a litany of city and school board races this year.

John Masterson, former longtime Allen Community College president, added his name to the list of USD 257 school board candidates. Also filing were incumbents Doug Dunlap, Tony Leavitt, Jen Taylor and Dan Willis.

Of note, Masterson is seeking to fill the unexpired term of Mandey Coltrane, and is running separately from the other candidates.

