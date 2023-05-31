More file for city, school board seats

Some more names have been added for your consideration when voters head to the polls to decide a litany of city and school board races this year.

John Masterson, former longtime Allen Community College president, added his name to the list of USD 257 school board candidates. Also filing were incumbents Doug Dunlap, Tony Leavitt, Jen Taylor and Dan Willis.

Of note, Masterson is seeking to fill the unexpired term of Mandey Coltrane, and is running separately from the other candidates.