MORAN — Mallory Heim implored her fellow Marmaton Valley High School graduates to look forward, not backward, now that their high school careers are complete.

Heim, valedictorian for Marmaton Valley’s Class of 2023, quoted the famed musical “Hamilton,” while also lauding the school’s teachers, faculties and others in the community for their support.

“There’s a million things I haven’t done,” Heim said. “But just you wait — just you wait.”