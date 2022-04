MORAN — A trio of students are Wahington, D.C.-bound for their competitive speaking and acting abilities.

Marmaton Valley High School students Autum Simpson, Alexis Elam and Carissa Mattox all qualified for National Catholic Forensics League Grand Tournament in Washington May 28-29, based on their performances at a tournament in March in Moundridge.

Simpson and Elam qualified in duo interpretation; Mattox is an alternate competitor in original oration.