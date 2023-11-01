 | Wed, Nov 01, 2023
MVHS tackles office politics with ‘Wage Warfare’

The Marmaton Valley Drama Department will present a play about office politics at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Emily Robertson, from left, Ava Newman, Brady Burton and Sophia Heim rehearse a scene from “Wage Warfare,” a production of the Marmaton Valley High School Drama Department offered at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

MORAN — If you’ve held an office job, but really wished you hadn’t, Marmaton Valley High School Drama Department’s upcoming production may hit a little close to home.

“Wage Warfare” brings the story of three female coworkers who constantly make life miserable for each other. Two can’t stand each other; the third is stuck in the middle.

But when a chance for a promotion suddenly appears, all three find themselves fighting for the job — and all is fair in love, war and office politics.

