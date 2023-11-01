MVHS tackles office politics with ‘Wage Warfare’

MORAN — If you’ve held an office job, but really wished you hadn’t, Marmaton Valley High School Drama Department’s upcoming production may hit a little close to home.

“Wage Warfare” brings the story of three female coworkers who constantly make life miserable for each other. Two can’t stand each other; the third is stuck in the middle.

But when a chance for a promotion suddenly appears, all three find themselves fighting for the job — and all is fair in love, war and office politics.