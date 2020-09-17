Nancy Kassebaum endorses Barbara Bollier

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum has broken again with fellow Kansas Republicans to support Democrat Barbara Bollier for the seat Kassebaum once held.
Kassebaum said in a statement Thursday that Bollier shares her belief in working with members of both parties and Bollier’s election would be a “positive step” toward bipartisanship in Washington.
Kassebaum also endorsed Democrat Laura Kelly in the 2018 Kansas governor’s race.
