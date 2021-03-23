Menu Search Log in

Gunman identified in Colorado shooting

Ten people were killed, including the first officer on the scene, at a Boulder supermarket.

By

National News

March 23, 2021 - 9:48 AM

Shoppers are evacuated from a King Soopers grocery store after a gunman opened fire Monday in Boulder, Colorado. Dozens of police responded to the afternoon shooting in which at least one witness described three people who appeared to be wounded, according to published reports. Photo by Chet Strange / Getty Images / TNS

Police on Tuesday identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect who opened fire inside a crowded Colorado supermarket in an attack that killed 10 people, including an officer, and sent terrorized shoppers and employees scrambling for cover.

Authorities said Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was from the Denver suburb of Arvada and that he engaged in a shootout with police inside the Boulder store. The suspect was being treated at a hospital and was expected to be booked into the county jail later in the day.

Investigators have not established a motive, but authorities believe he was the only shooter, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

