100 million Americans brace for more cold, ice and snow

Power grids overwhelmed as millions are left without electricity in record-breaking cold across the nation's midsection. At least 20 people died, some trying to find warmth.

February 17, 2021 - 9:41 AM

A man braves wind and snow along North Michigan Avenue Feb. 15, 2021, in Chicago. (Armando L. Sanchez / Chicago Tribune/TNS)

The winter weather that has overwhelmed power grids unprepared for climate change and left millions without electricity in record-breaking cold kept its grip on the nation’s midsection Wednesday. 

At least 20 people have died, some while struggling to find warmth inside their homes. In the Houston area, one family succumbed to carbon monoxide from car exhaust in their garage; another perished after flames spread from their fireplace. 

Blame the polar vortex, a weather pattern that usually keeps to the arctic, but is increasingly visiting lower latitudes and staying beyond its welcome. Scientists say global warming caused by humans is partly responsible for making its southward escapes longer and more frequent.

