 | Fri, May 26, 2023
2 more Oath Keepers sentenced to prison for Jan. 6 attack

The Army veterans stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style formation. Also, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was given 18 years in prison for his seditious conspiracy conviction

By

National News

May 26, 2023 - 4:35 PM

A member of the Oath Keepers looks on as supporters of Donald Trump attend a rally protesting the 2020 election results in Washington, DC., on January 6, 2021. (Bryan Smith/ZUMA Wire/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Army veterans who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style formation with fellow members of the Oath Keepers were sentenced Friday to prison terms, a day after the far-right extremist group’s founder received a record-setting 18-years behind bars in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Jessica Watkins, of Woodstock, Ohio, to eight years and six months behind bars and sentenced Kenneth Harrelson, of Titusville, Florida, to four years in prison.

A federal jury acquitted Watkins and Harrelson of the seditious conspiracy charge that Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of in November. But jurors convicted Watkins and Harrelson of other Jan. 6 charges, including obstructing Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

