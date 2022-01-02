 | Sun, Jan 02, 2022
2021 was very generous to the world’s wealthy

10 richest people added more than $400 billion to their fortunes

January 1, 2022

Elon Musk and son on stage for the TIME Person of the Year on Dec. 13, 2021 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME/TNS)

It’s never a bad time to be a billionaire, but this is an especially good time to have a 10-figure bank statement.

The 10 richest people in the world added $402 billion to their already enormous fortunes in 2021. The biggest gainer was Elon Musk, who started the year with a net worth of $156 billion and will end it with around $277 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Tesla founder said he’s planning to pay more than $11 billion in taxes.

Musk’s $121 billion gain was smaller than the $140 billion he made in 2020, but was more than enough to make him the richest person alive by a long shot.

