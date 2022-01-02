2021 was very generous to the world’s wealthy

It’s never a bad time to be a billionaire, but this is an especially good time to have a 10-figure bank statement.

The 10 richest people in the world added $402 billion to their already enormous fortunes in 2021. The biggest gainer was Elon Musk, who started the year with a net worth of $156 billion and will end it with around $277 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Tesla founder said he’s planning to pay more than $11 billion in taxes.

Musk’s $121 billion gain was smaller than the $140 billion he made in 2020, but was more than enough to make him the richest person alive by a long shot.