 | Tue, Jun 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

50 migrants die in trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat

President Joe Biden called the latest deaths “horrifying and heartbreaking.” He said initial reports were that smugglers or human traffickers were to blame.

By

National News

June 28, 2022 - 4:53 PM

In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer on June 27, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. According to reports, at least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer. (Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images/TNS)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Fifty people died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer in the sweltering Texas heat, one of the worst tragedies to claim the lives of migrants smuggled across the border from Mexico to the U.S. More than a dozen people had been taken to hospitals, including four children.

A city worker heard a cry for help from the truck on a San Antonio back road shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and discovered the gruesome scene, Police Chief William McManus said. Hours later, body bags lay spread on the ground near the trailer and bodies remained inside as authorities responded.

Forty-six people were found dead at the scene, authorities said. Four more later died after being taken to hospitals, said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, the county’s top elected official,

Related
May 25, 2022
May 25, 2022
May 17, 2022
December 10, 2021
Most Popular