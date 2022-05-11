 | Wed, May 11, 2022
Actor resorts to superglue for protest

Cromwell glued his hand to the counter, then later used a knife to scrape it off. Police said there were no arrests.

May 11, 2022 - 4:39 PM

James Cromwell backstage at the the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept.22, 2013, at Nokia Theatre, L.A. Live, in Los Angeles. (Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and activist James Cromwell has gone from “Succession’s” Uncle Ewan to real-life supergluin’ — pasting his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter on Tuesday to protest the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant-based milk.

The 82-year-old Oscar nominee, known for “Babe: Pig in the City” and “L.A. Confidential,” channeled his role as the crotchety, anti-capitalist brother of a billionaire media mogul for the protest organized by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Cromwell sat on the Starbucks counter wearing a “Free the Animals” T-shirt and read a statement denouncing the surcharge for vegan milk alternatives.

